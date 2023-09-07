Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth $861,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth $816,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $867,000.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OAKUU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

