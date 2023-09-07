Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 980,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 754,200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 167.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 174,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSAQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 4,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.50.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

