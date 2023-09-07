Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) by 180.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,790 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 949,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 750,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 905,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 655,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFGD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 22,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.30.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

