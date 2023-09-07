Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 227.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,811 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.55% of TWO worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TWO by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TWO by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,048,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 829,192 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TWO by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 476,590 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in TWO by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $5,125,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. two has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

TWO Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.