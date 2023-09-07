Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.