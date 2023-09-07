Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.19% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA stock remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.