Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 263,564 Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,564 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.72% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the second quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of APTM remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

