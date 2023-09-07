Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 430,905 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.69% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $619,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,005,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.