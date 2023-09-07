Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 565,375 Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 565,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Plutonian Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,816,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plutonian Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,835. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

