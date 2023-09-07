Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 1,114,593 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114,593 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.80% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 935,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

NSTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 33,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

