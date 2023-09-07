Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 64,541 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.22% of Slam worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Slam by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 114,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,663. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

