Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $5.52 Million Position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.07% of Global Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,065,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Star Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,513. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

