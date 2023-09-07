Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.02% of Feutune Light Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

