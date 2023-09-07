Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,723 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Goal Acquisitions worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 945,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $24,966,540,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 264,421 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUCK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

