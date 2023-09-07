Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,712 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 27.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 54.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 8,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,972. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.