Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,781,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,014,586 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

