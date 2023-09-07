Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 227,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.