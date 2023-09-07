Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.16% of Phillips 66 worth $3,794,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.43. 281,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,540. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

