Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

