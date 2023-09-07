Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

