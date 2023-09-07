Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.42. 33,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,194. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$499.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.