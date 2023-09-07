Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Monday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.