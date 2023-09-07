Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $160.66. 2,991,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,166,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.