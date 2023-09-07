Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

