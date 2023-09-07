PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

