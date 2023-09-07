PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
