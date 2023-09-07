Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Purchases 121,622 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 121,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $99,730.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,694,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $112,343.76.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Porch Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.