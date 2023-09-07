Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 8.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 183,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 272,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,140 in the last ninety days. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.