Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

