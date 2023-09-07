Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 3,265 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Kulikoski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

