PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.03. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.