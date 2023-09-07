ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

