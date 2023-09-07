ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.95

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 44363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

