Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.92

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 192485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 783,914 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

