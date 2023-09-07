Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 13,674 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

