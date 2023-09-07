Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $487.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.81 and a 200-day moving average of $491.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

