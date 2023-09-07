Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,232 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.56 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

