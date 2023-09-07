Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

