Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Regency Centers worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

