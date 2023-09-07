Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $258.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.