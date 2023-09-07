Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hess worth $34,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

