Prudential Financial Inc. Has $37.41 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $37,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.86.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

