Prudential Financial Inc. Has $37.94 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,682 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

