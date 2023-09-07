Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.86 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $42,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

