Prudential Financial Inc. Has $44.58 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $44,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

