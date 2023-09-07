Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,243 shares of company stock worth $18,157,542. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

