Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

