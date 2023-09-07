Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255,031 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of Macy’s worth $44,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $318,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,822 shares of company stock worth $838,453. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

