Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,501 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $411.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

