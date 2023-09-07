Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 230,524 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Chubb by 138.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

