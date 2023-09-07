Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,941 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $43,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 30.0% during the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 76.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

